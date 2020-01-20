caught on video

VIDEO: Semi-truck engulfed in flames after accident on icy I-94 in Wisconsin

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- A truck was engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 after a crash in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, on the morning of January 17.

Eastbound lanes were blocked due to the fire, which happened near the Highway 128 interchange, according to local transport officials. The semi-truck was destroyed, however no one was injured.

These video, filmed from a passing car, first show the semi-truck on fire, with a plume of orange flames shooting from its exhaust pipe. The second video shows the aftermath of the blaze, which burned most of the truck's body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinsemi crashfiretruck firecaught on videou.s. & world
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Space heaters cause multiple house fires in Fresno over the weekend
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
6 gang members with guns inside vehicle arrested in Huron
CHP arrest suspected runaway DUI driver in northwest Fresno Sunday morning
Police arrest 2 suspects caught in act during Visalia house robbery
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Show More
Family and friends fighting for justice after death of 16-year-old
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Titans 35-24
Tulare man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting his child's mother
More TOP STORIES News