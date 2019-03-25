Crime & Safety

Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in Brooklyn

The video shows the man chasing after the woman and grabbing at her.

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Disturbing video shows an attacker continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.

It happened back on March 10th around 8 a.m. near Livonia and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.

The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.

Police say the woman wasn't injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

