ROAD RAGE

VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows a woman smashes a bus window with a carjack then hits a man with her car several times.

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON --
Police in Washington, D.C. tweeted that they identified the suspects caught on camera during a wild traffic incident.

The dramatic video shows a woman standing in the middle of Bladensburg Road before she approaches a bus, grabs a tire jack and strikes the bus's driver's side window, causing the glass to break.

The woman then gets into her car as a man attempts to block her from getting away. She plows into him, sending him onto the hood of her car. The woman gets out of the car and pushes him off and into the street.

The man continues to try to block the woman from driving away, but the woman continues to ram the car into him. At one point, he is thrown into the middle of an intersection, and she drives away.

Police have not released the woman's or man's identities.

The cause remains under investigation.

