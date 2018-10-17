VIDEO: Women fighting outside Fresno courthouse leads to one arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

A fight outside the Fresno County courthouse led to one woman's arrest Wednesday morning.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fight outside the Fresno County courthouse led to one woman's arrest Wednesday morning.

Action News recorded the last few seconds of the fight just before sheriff's deputies broke it up.

They arrested 26-year-old Serena Jimenez for battery and an outstanding warrant.



Deputies say she was standing in line, waiting to attend a sentencing hearing in the courthouse, when she got into an argument with a woman from the opposing family. They say Jimenez threw a punch at the woman, but missed and hit her 64-year-old grandmother. Jimenez lost her top during the fight.

Deputies detained both women, but only arrested Jimenez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno countycourtcourt casefightcrimeFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 states under investigation
Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder
Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years on 'Sesame Street'
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Show More
Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
More News