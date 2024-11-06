EAST GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Movie theaters look a lot different than they did 100 years ago.
But The Grand Theater in Montgomery County still has century-old charm.
Ed Buchinski purchased and restored the historic movie theater in 2004, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.
The Grand mostly shows new movie releases.
On occasion, they implement the organ into pre-show entertainment.
A few times per year, they even utilize it to accompany silent films.
Watch the video above and visit their website to catch a glimpse of what The Grand has to offer.