Joan reveals strategy for her time as 'The Golden Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan, Jen, and Gina got to talk to the lovely and beautiful "Golden Bachelorette" herself, Joan Vassos! We were lucky enough to be her first-ever in-person sit-down podcast interview.

Joan shared her thoughts on being the first "Golden Bachelorette." She also talked about her early impressions of the men and why she didn't want to pick favorites too early on in her journey. Joan shared the reason why so many men were emotional talking about their children that first night in Bachelor Mansion, the reason is so heartwarming!

Then, the team recaps the episode. We go through each of the introductions and talk about all the hits and misses. Also, we pick our top guys for Joan and take a look at a preview of what's coming up this season.

