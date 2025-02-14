Bazar Sonoma brings authentic Chinese flavors to Forestville

FORESTVILLE, Calif. -- In Forestville, Bazaar Sonoma offers a fresh take on Chinese cuisine rooted in tradition, not trends. Co-owners Sean Quan and Jenny Phan share flavors from their childhoods, inspired by nostalgia and culinary curiosity.

"The most important thing for this restaurant is the food," says Quan. "Some dishes are what Jenny and I grew up with." The cozy, Chinese-inspired eatery is designed as a casual spot between home and work.

Despite praise for their "creative" dishes, Phan emphasizes their authenticity. "These are classic Chinese dishes," she says. "I'm just bringing them here and making them a little more user-friendly." She loves how adventurous local diners are, eagerly trying traditional regional flavors.

One standout dish is the steamed fish halibut when in season, steamed with ginger and garlic, then finished with hot oil, scallions, chrysanthemum, and cilantro. "This is food we cook for each other simple and comforting," says Quan.

The menu evolves based on customer cravings. "So much of it comes from what people tell us they want to eat," Phan says. What began as a quiet opening quickly became a hit. "Suddenly, I can't make enough dumplings," laughs Quan.

Their message to diners is simple: "Come as you are, whether for a full meal or just a pot of tea. Stay a while before your next destination."