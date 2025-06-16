Crossing guard gets farewell surprise on last day at work

Fire Police Captain John Wentworth has served as a crossing guard for 22 years. His last day at work was one to remember.

Fire Police Captain John Wentworth has served as a crossing guard for 22 years. His last day at work was one to remember.

Fire Police Captain John Wentworth has served as a crossing guard for 22 years. His last day at work was one to remember.

Fire Police Captain John Wentworth has served as a crossing guard for 22 years. His last day at work was one to remember.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania -- John Wentworth has been a crossing guard in Royersford for 22 years. He has also been a member of Trappe Fire Company for more than 50 years and currently serves as its Fire Police Captain.

Today, Wentworth officially retired as a crossing guard for Upper Providence Elementary School.

The Spring-Ford School District community organized a surprise for his last day of work.

Students walked with him across the street one last time. The special moment featured a salute and fanfare from the Upper Providence Police Department, Upper Providence Fire Department, Spring-Ford School District Police Department, parents, students, and more.

In the future, Wentworth is looking forward to spending time with his grandson and will continue serving as Fire Police Captain for Trappe Fire Company.

Watch the video above to see what the special moment meant for Wentworth and students.