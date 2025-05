Crocheted and knitted dolls depict the events of D-Day

Cape May, NJ -- Remembering those who served during the events of D-Day comes a project of international efforts.

"The Longest Yarn" showcases dioramas of knitted dolls, each one painting a picture of the historical events.

Its first American exhibition can be found in South Jersey coming to us from Normandy, France.

The exhibit is on display at the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum until September 2025.