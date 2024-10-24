Joan visits hometowns, reveals her final 3 men

"The Golden Bachelorette" Joan talked about her hometown visits and the tough decision she had to make when choosing her final three.

This week on "Playing the Field" Gina Sirico scored a new interview with our "Golden Bachelorette" Joan! She talks all about why she felt she had to eliminate Mark the week prior, and all about her hometowns this week. Joan said that when it came to choosing her final three, there was a specific reason she chose who she chose.

Then Ryan Field and Jen Matarese break down the episode. Joan traveled to Nevada, Chicago for two hometowns, and Kansas. In Nevada, Joan went boating with Guy and met his family. In Chicago, she met up with Pascal first and then visited Jordan as both men live in the windy city. Finally, Joan traveled to Kansas to meet Chock's family. It was a heavy date as he took her to a celebration of life ceremony for his mother.

Lastly, we pick who we think is our top two for Joan! Do you agree?

