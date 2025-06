'Julia De Burgos Bookstore' is a platform for the next chapter of Latine representation.

Philadelphia, Pa -- In North Philadelphia, Julia de Burgos Bookstore serves as a platform for the next chapter of Latine representation.

Customers come seeking a sense of belonging and find it within the pages of the store's cultural offerings.

Proceeds from the bookstore directly support Taller Puertorriqueño, a nonprofit that enriches the city through cultural programming.