Philadelphia's Dim Sum Garden is home to America's largest soup dumpling

Chef Shizhou Da came to the United States as the fifth-generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first xiao long bao.

Chef Shizhou Da came to the United States as the fifth-generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first xiao long bao.

Chef Shizhou Da came to the United States as the fifth-generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first xiao long bao.

Chef Shizhou Da came to the United States as the fifth-generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first xiao long bao.

Philadelphia, Pa -- Dim Sum Garden, in Philadelphia, Pa is home to Americas Largest Soup Dumpling. Chef Shizhou Da came to the United States as the fifth-generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first xiao long bao, known in America as the Chinese soup dumpling. Her daughter, Sally Song, followed her to the U.S., and together they opened Dim Sum Garden.

Earlier this year, they launched a new location that seats 200 guests. With this expansion, Chef Da introduced Americas largest soup dumpling. The giant dumpling measures 6 to 7 inches across and is filled with savory pork and rich, flavorful broth. Its served with a straw so customers can slurp the broth before diving into the rest of the dumpling.