Preserving Assyria explores the preservation of cultural heritage in post-conflict Iraq

Philadelphia, Pa -- The Penn Museum's latest exhibit, Preserving Assyria explores the preservation of cultural heritage in post-conflict Iraq and showcases the rise of the New Assyrian Empire. "What makes this exhibit significant," explains, Michael Danti, Director of Iraq Heritage Stabilization Program, "is that our excavations inside of one of the gates of the ancient city of Nineveh uncovered sculptures of King Sennacherib, a very important ruler of ancient Syria. These were surprised to everyone they were really supposed to be there." Visitors can explore 3D-printed reliefs and participate in hands-on activities, including tracing ancient Assyrian reliefs.