PODCAST: 'Golden Bachelorette' cast, new 'Bachelor' announced

The 24 men vying for Joan Vassos' heart on "The Golden Bachelorette" have been announced, and Kelsey's dad, Mark, is among them!

We have a special edition of "Playing the Field." Ryan Field is celebrating his birthday, so Jen Matarese and Gina Sirico are tackling the latest "Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" news.

It's been a big 24 hours for Bachelor Nation. First, we learned that Grant will be our new "Bachelor!" He was eliminated from Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette." Ironically, he got kicked off the same week Jenn did during Joey's season of "The Bachelor."

Then, just hours later, we got the big cast announcement for "The Golden Bachelorette." Joan will certainly have her pick of some handsome men in their golden years. Among them, Kelsey Anderson's hot dad Mark! Bachelor Nation first fell in love with him when Joey visited Kelsey's hometown during "The Bachelor." Now, we'll get to see if her dad finds love with Joan.