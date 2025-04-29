Unique Snacks: A century of snacking

215 East Bellevue Avenue, Reading, PA 19605 -- It has been more than a century of snacking at Unique Snacks. The pride of Pretzel-vania has been crafting pretzels since 1921, a family business that spans 7 generations. The company was founded with pretzels as the primary focus. Through the years it has grown to include variations on pretzels with the latest creation being Puffzels, a gluten free product shaped like a pretzel.

The expanding home base of the company is based in Reading, Pennsylvania often referred to as Pretzel City for its prolific production of pretzels and its Pennsylvania Dutch history. Unique Snacks is run by the 6th generation of the Spannuth family with the 7th generation already involved with the family business. That family atmosphere is one of the reasons the company has had such success for more than 100 years.