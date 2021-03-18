Woman accused of stealing Vietnam veteran's scooter in Tulare County

A Vietnam veteran with a disability has transportation again, hours after someone stole his motorized scooter from the Veterans Memorial Hall in Orosi.

Tulare County deputies say the 72-year-old veteran parked the scooter at the memorial hall before walking to McDonald's around 9 am on Wednesday.

While he was gone, someone rode by on a bicycle, only to return a few minutes later with a friend and take it.

When deputies learned of the theft, they reviewed surveillance video and say they saw 35-year-old Tina Guererro taking the $1,200 scooter.

They were able to track her down on Wednesday and booked her into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility on several charges, including grand theft.

Deputies then returned the scooter to the very grateful veteran.

They are still out searching for her accomplice.
