FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hundreds gathered in the gymnasium of San Joaquin Memorial High School in Central Fresno on Tuesday, to pray for their classmate and friend Nick Kauls. The 17-year-old was gunned down in front of a friend's home in an attempted robbery in the Old Fig Garden neighborhood of Fresno County.
School Principal Tom Spencer organized the prayer service and said, "God has this in his hands. He'll make good out of this we will not be overcome by this senseless violence."
Investigators believe this is likely connected to two other attempted robberies in the same area within 15 minutes of the shooting.
They say surveillance video will be crucial in the investigation, so they're asking the public to come forward. Fresno County Sheriff's Office PIO Tony Botti said, "Something like this is totally uncalled for. Innocent kid, going to get something out of his car and to be victimized like this, It can happen to anyone, and this is what we need to put an end to."
Family friend Lori Trentacosti says Nick's mother Lisa has stayed by his hospital bed since he was first brought to Community Regional Medical Center. She adds, "She only has the one (child), and he's her world, and it is really hard, and she is trying. She can not even stay strong at this point. It's too devastating."
Trentacosti says 30 to 40 of Nick's friends have waited at CRMC for any type of update, a testament to his character. "Nick is an awesome kid, a beautiful kid. He is athletic, he was a soccer star," she says.
A GoFundMe Page set up for the family says Nick was getting ready to play on the varsity soccer team for his senior year.
Investigators say surveillance video will be crucial in taking the gunman off the streets. They add more than one person may have been involved, so that video will be vital in identifying them.
They're looking at Shaw, Maroa, Gettysburg, and Blackstone as their perimeter. Anyone living within it is asked to check your surveillance video and contact the Fresno County Sheriff's office.