Vigil held for 17-year-old, 11-year-old killed in Madera crash

Family and friends in Madera are grieving the loss of two young lives lost in a fatal crash on Avenue 12 over the weekend.For some reason, 17-year-old Troyce Raqueno veered into another lane, killing himself and an 11-year old boy in another car.The family held a vigil at a skate park where Raqueno loved spending his free time. Friends say he had so much to live for, and they may never know what caused him to crash."He had his whole life ahead of him. He had goals. He was so close to his family, his mother and his sister," said Kristi Zamora, his aunt.Raqueno made friends wherever he'd go, from the skate park to where he worked at McDonalds.His family says he was preparing to join the military when his life suddenly ended."He was always happy, he was a positive person," said his friend, Amanda Velasco.Raqueno was driving home Saturday from a car show when he veered into the opposite lane on Avenue 12, hitting another car.Both he and the 11-year-old passenger of the other vehicle died.Raqueno's family is now grieving for both lives. His funeral has been planned for this Friday at Madera High School.