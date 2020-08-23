fresno state bulldogs

Former Fresno State football player Vince Wesson passes away at 56

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, Boyd Grant, the winningest coach in Fresno State men's basketball history, passed away.

We are now learning a former Fresno State football player has died.

Wide receiver Vince Wesson passed away at the age of just 56 years old. He leaves behind two daughters and a fan base who remembers one shining moment like it was yesterday.

Wesson will always be remembered as the freshman who caught the winning touchdown against Bowling Green in 1982.

The Bulldogs won the California Bowl after an epic comeback led by quarterback Jeff Tedford. They scored 22 points in the 4th quarter.

Wesson caught the two-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to tie the ball game. After the extra point was kicked, the fans rushed the field.

"When Vince caught that pass, I couldn't believe it," says Bob Kayajanian. "Tedford threw a bullet. I don't even think Vince saw it, but he stuck out this arms and the ball stuck to his arms."

"Vince did a lot of other great things in his life the last 49 years, but that moment in 1982 in the last 20 seconds of a game as a freshman just really etched his name, his memory, his smile in the hearts of every Bulldog fan," says Paul Loeffler.

After his football career at Fresno State, Vince went on to give back to the sports community here in the Central Valley.

He helped bring the High School Basketball Championship tournament to Selland Arena and was inducted into the Clovis West High Hall of Fame.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Boyd Grant, winningest head basketball coach for Fresno State, dies at 87: Sources
Former Colorado State, Fresno State basketball coach Boyd Grant dies on 87th birthday
Bulldog Breakdown: Former Bulldogs set to face off in NBA Playoffs
Bulldog Breakdown: AD discusses next steps for Fresno State after Mountain West ruling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
Experts urge residents to get flu shot amid pandemic
Police investigating rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno
Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire
CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99
Show More
2nd Fresno Co. child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
Walk held in Downtown Fresno to show support for law enforcement
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
More TOP STORIES News