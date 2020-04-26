Coronavirus

'No mask, no sale': Fresno's Vineyard Farmer's Market has new COVID-19 policy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Vineyard Farmer's Market in northwest Fresno is making changes to increase safety, while still giving people a chance to buy fresh produce.

The market now has a policy stating that all customers must wear a mask.

Organizers said shoppers are not being allowed inside if they do not have a mask, and there are several signs reinforcing the new requirement.

"No mask, no sale. And those signs are at each of the vendors' booths so even if they do somehow get past the two police entrances, the vendors are instructed not to sell," said executive director Felix Muzquiz.

Organizers say they did not have any issues with the new policy today.

Some people just had to go back to their cars to get masks they initially forgot to bring with them.
