Call for more pickleball courts in Fresno as over 100 players compete in Halloween tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vinland Park was filled with folks taking part in this year's Halloween Pickleball tournament on Saturday.From high school students to working professionals, folks of all ages grabbed a racket and hit the court for the tournament.Fresno-area Pickleball has hundreds of members but no permanent court to call their own."We're in desperate need of more courts - permanent courts in particular - cause every time we play we have to have a host that will come out, unlock the locker, drag the nets out, set the nets up, and wait till people are done playing, then put all the nets away," said Pickleball ambassador Tina Quillen.On Saturday morning, over 100 people showed up for the Halloween Pickleball tournament and organizers said attendance like this is common.They're hoping that events like this will show the City of Fresno that there's a need for permanent courts.If you're interested in joining, the club is open to players of all levels.