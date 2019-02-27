Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento

Updated 25 minutes ago

Terrifying moments caught on camera as masked robbers enter a man's home and assault him in Sacramento.The thieves are seen bursting through a door, grabbing the victim, and then dragging him across the floor.The homeowner, who wishes to conceal his identity, says his father was the only one at the house at the time and was targeted by the suspects who demanded he show them where they kept their money."One of the guys just grabbed him and tore him. They asked him, 'Where's all the money? Where is all the money?' My father said I'm an old man, I got no money,' and just kept screaming," the homeowner said.The victim is still shaken up but is expected to be okay.The suspects made off with very little.Police are now using the video to help them make an arrest.