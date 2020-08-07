School districts explain what virtual physical education will look like this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As schools switch to online learning, some subjects will look very different this year.Virtual workouts, class Zoom sessions and logging physical activity on apps are some of the ways districts describe this year's physical education classes."We're going to kind of pivot from the traditional sports model," Fresno Unified physical education manager, Michele Pacheco."We have to assume kids don't have the equipment at home, they don't have the space to do traditional sports activities," said Pacheco.At Fresno Unified, teachers will focus their lessons on health and fitness, covering topics from nutrition to tobacco prevention.Kids will also be guided in physical fitness options."They'll have some choices the teacher will give, and that may be like a yoga session or Pilates, something they can do from their tablet or laptop," continued Pacheco.They can also opt to work out on their own and log their activities on an app."While they're exercising their app is recording their information, so basically when they finish the app will tell them how long they exercise, what the duration was, how many minutes," said Pacheco.Clovis Unified will also have a classroom portion guided by a teacher."There will always be a teacher involved, even if it's we're going to do a 15 minute activity and then your homework is the log," explained Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified.They'll cover healthy lifestyle habits. Then students can engage in a group activity or log their own workout."I've seen everyone in their individual houses doing Zumba," said Avants. "Our PE teachers, I saw a couple of them out on the trails, and they were walking kids through how to use exercise equipment on the trails."Clovis Unified requires four years of physical education, so every student will definitely be involved.