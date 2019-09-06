child shot

Visalia 2-year-old in hospital after being shot in head

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 2-year-old boy has been shot in the head in Visalia.

The incident occurred at West Sweet Court and Woodland at about 6 p.m.

The child was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Police say the toddler was with his father, a 25-year-old man, outside.

The boy's father called 911 to report that his son had been shot.

Authorities have detained the father for questioning.

Officers are at the scene and are trying to piece together what happened.
