Visalia police arrest man accused of setting 3 fires in different buildings

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested a man they believe went from building to building, setting fires early in the morning on New Year's Day.The man, Eric Shelton, has been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on charges of arson and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.Firefighters arrived at the first fire in the area of Porter Ave and N. Oak Park St. at around 2 am to find a home that was under construction engulfed in flames.As crews fought that fire, a second fire was discovered inside another home under construction nearby. Firefighters were able to put it out quickly.Soon after, a third fire was discovered inside a portable bathroom near the intersection of Giddings and Sedona.Visalia police say officers were able to identify and track down the suspect with the help of video surveillance. They say they found evidence that Shelton was involved in all three fires.