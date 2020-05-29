41-year-old arrested for shooting man in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Visalia.Police say officers responded to reports of a fight in the area of Linwood Street and Riggin Avenue on May 18, where they found a man who had been shot.The victim was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not released.On Thursday, May 28, investigators arrested Fernando Saldana for the crime, and while searching his home, they found a sawed-off shotgun and a revolver.Saldana was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for attempted homicide charges.