explosion

Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital with severe burn injuries after an explosion at a packaging plant in Visalia on Thursday.

The Visalia Fire Department says the explosion occurred at about 3:45 p.m. at RePlanet Packaging on W. Goshen Ave.

Fire units arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a large electrical box outside the building. They had to shut down all power to the plant to extinguish the fire in the box.

Investigators determined that a contractor working on the electrical box accidentally sparked the fire.

Visalia Fire says damage to the fire caused approximately $75,000 in damage to the multi-million dollar facility and a loss in production of several thousand dollars due to the facility needing to be shut down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Owner of bar where intentional explosion happened in 'disbelief'
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after central Fresno shooting
What special education will look like through distance learning at Clovis Unified
Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Show More
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
What happens to bus drivers, custodians during distance learning?
Tulare schools are 2 weeks away from starting distance learning
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
More TOP STORIES News