VISALIA, Calif. -- Police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a spree of recent burglaries in Visalia.Visalia police detained Timothy Bethell after responding to a burglary alarm at an IHOP on Mooney Boulevard Tuesday night.Officers searched Bethell and found stolen items from the restaurant and two other reported burglaries.Property crimes detectives eventually linked Bethell to seven burglaries that occurred in the last two days, including a Roundtable Pizza, KFC and Visalia New Life Church.Bethell was booked into the Tulare County jail on seven counts of burglary.