burglary

Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after officers linked him to the burglary of a restaurant in Visalia on Sunday night.

Police took 34-year-old Ronald Schoonover took into custody after officers were called to The Country Cafe on East Mineral King Avenue.

Officers were able to find Schoonover a short time later with stolen items.

Schoonover was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and resisting arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeburglarytheft
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Man arrested for trying to burglarize Visalia thrift store
Man arrested for burglarizing west central Fresno store
2 arrested for stealing $16k worth of tobacco products in Fresno Co.
Man arrested for trying to break into Downtown Visalia business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News