Van crashes into Visalia business, owners dealing with aftermath

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a business is picking up the pieces after a large van crashed into the building on Wednesday.

George Rivera, the owner of Health Massage in Visalia, says his wife got a call they did not expect.

"We were drinking coffee getting ready for work, and she said we need to go to the business. There is something that happened," said Rivera.

Officers also rushed to scene at the corner of Santa Fe Street and Noble Avenue around 8 am.

Investigators say the van was traveling south on Santa Fe when it ran a red light.

The driver then swerved to avoid the traffic entering the intersection before crashing into the business.

Deep tire marks, rims, broken pieces of the van, and debris are now left behind.

Rivera says another car crashed into the building a year and a half ago, but the damage was not nearly as bad.

"My second impression was, wow, this is big damage. The business is going to be out for a while," Rivera explained.

Police say the driver had minor injuries.

Rivera says they open at 10 am, so no one was inside at the time of the crash.

He's glad the outcome wasn't even worse.

"There were no pedestrians and no one got seriously hurt but it could have been really bad," Rivera said.

Rivera is hopeful repairs won't take long and is urging drivers to be careful on the road.

He also says they lease the building and will have to work with that owner.

