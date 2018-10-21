Visalia car crash injures four, pins one under a flipped car

A crash in Visalia injured three people and pinned a fourth person under a car Saturday night.CHP officers say the car drove off Highway 198 near the Plaza Drive off-ramp a little after 9 p.m. It rolled over and landed on its roof, trapping one person underneath the car.Three people had crawled out by the time firefighters got there, but they still needed to lift the car to free up the fourth person.Paramedics took all four of them to a hospital and firefighters haven't updated us on their conditions.The CHP is looking into why the car veered off the road.