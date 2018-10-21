Visalia car crash injures four, pins one under a flipped car

By
A crash in Visalia injured three people and pinned a fourth person under a car Saturday night.

CHP officers say the car drove off Highway 198 near the Plaza Drive off-ramp a little after 9 p.m. It rolled over and landed on its roof, trapping one person underneath the car.

Three people had crawled out by the time firefighters got there, but they still needed to lift the car to free up the fourth person.

Paramedics took all four of them to a hospital and firefighters haven't updated us on their conditions.

The CHP is looking into why the car veered off the road.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
Driveby shooting targets west central Fresno home
Taiwan passenger train derails, killing at least 18 people
VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver
90-year-old man hits biker in West Central Fresno
Three people hospitalized after vehicle collides with power pole
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
Clovis kids give some Fresno neighborhoods extreme makeover
Show More
Celebration draws thousands to downtown Fresno, grand opening anniversary
Authorities searching for suspect that lead deputies on chase in Central Fresno
Fresno Police arrest man after road rage incident
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More News