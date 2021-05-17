Deputies investigating armed carjacking in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking in Visalia.

Deputies say it happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon at the Shell on Highway 99 and Avenue 280.

Investigators say two men walked up to the victim with a gun and took a green Kia Telluride.

A white SUV with a Washington State license plate followed the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
