Deputies investigating armed carjacking in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking in Visalia.Deputies say it happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon at the Shell on Highway 99 and Avenue 280.Investigators say two men walked up to the victim with a gun and took a green Kia Telluride.A white SUV with a Washington State license plate followed the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.