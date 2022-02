VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested five suspects allegedly involved in drug sales, leading to child endangerment.It all started Thursday around 11 am during a traffic stop at Woodland and Howard.While searching 22-year-old Dominick Vigil's vehicle, officers say they found drugs for sale.Investigators issued a warrant for Vigil's home in a neighborhood on Cambridge and Yale.Detectives found a butane honey oil extraction lab and a child living inside with four adults.Those four were also arrested on a variety of charges.All suspects were booked into the Tulare County jail.