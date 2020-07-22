Driver crashes in to pole causing small fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver crashed into a pole near Goshen on Tuesday night.The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at Avenue 304 and Camp Drive.The CHP said a car smashed into a pole and caught fire. The flames spread to the grass, but Tulare County fire crews arrived moments later to douse the blaze.It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.Southern California Edison crews were called to repair damages to the pole.