crash

Driver crashes in to pole causing small fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver crashed into a pole near Goshen on Tuesday night.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at Avenue 304 and Camp Drive.

The CHP said a car smashed into a pole and caught fire. The flames spread to the grass, but Tulare County fire crews arrived moments later to douse the blaze.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Southern California Edison crews were called to repair damages to the pole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goshentulare countycar crashchpfirecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver killed after car crashes into power pole, CHP says
Man injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 near Tulare
Hwy 168 closed in both directions in Fresno Co. due to overturned logging truck
Bicyclist hit by car on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in southeast Fresno shooting
Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Driver killed after car crashes into power pole, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
30-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno
Man injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 near Tulare
Show More
New review shows lack of equal access for COVID testing in many major cities
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sierra View Medical Center ED overwhelmed Monday by COVID-19
Fresno man calls 911 to say he killed woman, waits for police to arrest him
15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home, police say
More TOP STORIES News