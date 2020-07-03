society

'Heroes work here': Dozens of heart-shaped messages left for Visalia CHP officers

California Highway Patrol officers in Visalia were surprised with special notes written by the community on Thursday evening. (Visalia CHP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers in Visalia were surprised with special notes written by the community on Thursday evening.

The CHP shared photos on social media showing how they were "heart attacked" with dozens of heart-shaped messages posted to their office fence.

The written notes thanked the officers for their work on the roads to keep drivers safe.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support from this community. Countless people and organizations have shown appreciation through kind words and gestures, and it hasn't gone unnoticed," the department wrote on Facebook.

CHP officials said they always appreciate the love and support from the Visalia area.
