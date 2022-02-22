1 killed, others injured in crash on Highway 198 near Visalia

fatal crash

One person was killed, and four others were injured in a crash along Highway 198 near Visalia on Monday evening.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed, and four others were injured in a crash along Highway 198 near Visalia on Monday evening.

It happened at 6:45 pm.

CHP officers say the driver of a Honda was southbound on 2nd Avenue when he turned in front of an oncoming Mercedes eastbound on the highway.

The driver of the Mercedes didn't have time to stop, authorities said. She crashed into the right side of the Honda, killing the passenger.

The CHP says the driver and two other passengers in the Honda were taken to Kaweah Medical Center with various injuries.

The woman in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

Officers are working to determine what caused the Honda to pull out in front of the Mercedes. It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

