Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is recovering after crashing into a semi-truck Saturday morning in Visalia.

Officers responded to a traffic accident on Houston near Ben Maddox Way around 10 am.

They say the driver of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck crashed into a vacant house, drove through another wall and then back out of the home.

The truck then collided with a truck that was pulling a trailer filled with oranges.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News