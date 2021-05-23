Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is recovering after crashing into a semi-truck Saturday morning in Visalia.Officers responded to a traffic accident on Houston near Ben Maddox Way around 10 am.They say the driver of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck crashed into a vacant house, drove through another wall and then back out of the home.The truck then collided with a truck that was pulling a trailer filled with oranges.The driver of the Dodge was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time.The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.