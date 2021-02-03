burglary

2 arrested for breaking into Visalia home, police say

The homeowner told police they heard the suspects trying to break through their front door.

Officers were called to a house on Modoc Court off Parkwood Street just before 6:30 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were arrested after police say they broke into a Visalia home on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a house on Modoc Court off Parkwood Street just before 6:30 am.

The homeowner told police they heard the suspects trying to break through their front door.

The suspects were able to get inside, but officers arrived minutes later and brought Christopher Miles, 38, and Kimberly Elliot, 40, into custody.

Miles and Eilliot were booked into the Tulare County jail on several charges, including burglary and possession of narcotics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeburglaryvisaliabreak in
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Man tried to break into Clovis home using hunting knife, police say
Dr. Dre's home target of burglary ring while he was hospitalized
Burglary suspects crash car into garage during Clovis police chase
Popular Fresno restaurant burglarized for seventh time during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Man killed in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
The Weeknd coming to Fresno in April 2022
Show More
2 shot in Merced, police searching for suspects
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Newsom's approval rating drops as recall looms
Doctor warns not to save vaccines for 2nd shot as virus mutates
Fresno ranks 2nd among U.S. cities in fastest rise in rent
More TOP STORIES News