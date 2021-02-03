2 arrested for breaking into Visalia home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were arrested after police say they broke into a Visalia home on Wednesday morning.Officers were called to a house on Modoc Court off Parkwood Street just before 6:30 am.The homeowner told police they heard the suspects trying to break through their front door.The suspects were able to get inside, but officers arrived minutes later and brought Christopher Miles, 38, and Kimberly Elliot, 40, into custody.Miles and Eilliot were booked into the Tulare County jail on several charges, including burglary and possession of narcotics.