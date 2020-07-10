Police searching for man who opened fire at apartment in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the suspect who fired several shots at an apartment on Thursday night.Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fire at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.Police say a man fired several rounds at a victim after an argument. Bullets struck an apartment, but no one was injured.The suspect ran away after the shooting, and police are now working to find him. Officers have not released a possible suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.