3 arrested when found with stolen guns, other stolen items in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were arrested after police discovered stolen guns and other stolen items inside their vehicle in Visalia on Monday night.
Officers first responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at the Valero gas station on West Noble Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.
When police stopped the car, they found three men inside, Alejandro Rodriguez, 45, David Bernal-Pena, 35, and Alejandro Pena, 45, and a bunch of stolen property.
All three of the men were arrested on several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
Rodriguez was also on probation at the time of his arrest.
