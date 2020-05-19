crime

3 arrested when found with stolen guns, other stolen items in Visalia

Three men were arrested after police discovered stolen guns and other stolen items inside their vehicle in Visalia on Monday night.

(Pictured from left to right) Alejandro Pena, 45, David Bernal-Pena, 35, and Alejandro Rodriguez, 45, were arrested on several charges, according to Visalia police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were arrested after police discovered stolen guns and other stolen items inside their vehicle in Visalia on Monday night.

Officers first responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at the Valero gas station on West Noble Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

When police stopped the car, they found three men inside, Alejandro Rodriguez, 45, David Bernal-Pena, 35, and Alejandro Pena, 45, and a bunch of stolen property.

All three of the men were arrested on several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Rodriguez was also on probation at the time of his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatheftcrimevisaliaguns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
Armed gang member led officers on foot chase in Visalia
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Show More
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News