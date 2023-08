The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Visalia.

It happened on westbound Highway 198 near Plaza Drive just before 4 am Monday.

Officers say at least one person is dead after a pickup overturned on the highway, ending up on the shoulder of the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.