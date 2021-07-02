Visalia police detective arrested on DUI, domestic violence charges

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia detective is on administrative leave after she was arrested by Hanford police.

Kings County jail records show 31-year-old Samantha Adney was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor DUI charge and a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Arrest records show she was released later that same morning.

A photo on the city of Visalia's facebook page shows Adney being recognized as the police department's 20-20 Officer of the year.

Visalia police officials say Adney was assigned to the violent crimes unit, and also served as a youth service officer to Valley Oak Middle School.

The circumstances surrounding her arrest have not been released.
