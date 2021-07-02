Visalia police detective arrested on DUI, domestic violence charges

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia detective is on administrative leave after she was arrested by Hanford police.Kings County jail records show 31-year-old Samantha Adney was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor DUI charge and a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.Arrest records show she was released later that same morning.A photo on the city of Visalia's facebook page shows Adney being recognized as the police department's 20-20 Officer of the year.Visalia police officials say Adney was assigned to the violent crimes unit, and also served as a youth service officer to Valley Oak Middle School.The circumstances surrounding her arrest have not been released.