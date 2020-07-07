2 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died and another has been hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia.

Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. Monday night between a truck and a mid-sized SUV.

The driver and passenger of one of the cars died at the scene, and the driver of the other car was hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they do not know who was in each car.

The cause of the crash is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
Madera Co. court website hacked, redirects to portal for porn and prostitution
Central California coronavirus cases
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Madera County seeing quick rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Woman stabbed in Sanger, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Show More
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from wildfire
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Project Survival's Cat Haven hoping to get new crates for big cats
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News