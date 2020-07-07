2 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died and another has been hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia.Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. Monday night between a truck and a mid-sized SUV.The driver and passenger of one of the cars died at the scene, and the driver of the other car was hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.Police say they do not know who was in each car.The cause of the crash is unknown.