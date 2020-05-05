Visalia man found with meth, large knife inside car during traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine and a large knife in his car during a traffic stop in Visalia.It happened just before 1 a.m. on Nicholas Avenue and Plaza Drive.Police say officers pulled over Jerry Castillo, 35, for an active arrest warrant.When they searched his car, they found a large knife, meth and items to sell it.Castillo was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.