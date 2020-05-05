FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine and a large knife in his car during a traffic stop in Visalia.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on Nicholas Avenue and Plaza Drive.
Police say officers pulled over Jerry Castillo, 35, for an active arrest warrant.
When they searched his car, they found a large knife, meth and items to sell it.
Castillo was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.
Visalia man found with meth, large knife inside car during traffic stop
A man was arrested after police found meth and a large knife in his car during a traffic stop in Visalia.
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News