38-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing car into Visalia home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man faces DUI charges after he crashed his car into a fence in Visalia on Monday.

Visalia police say 38-year-old Jeremy Kyle collided with a fence at a house on Whitendale Avenue and Chinowth Street around 4 p.m.

Officials say Kyle left the scene and was later found at Linwood Elementary School. There were no students on campus at the time.

Kyle had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

He was later booked into the Tulare County Jail.
