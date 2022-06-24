fatal crash

DUI hit-and-run driver who killed Visalia woman sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

By
EMBED <>More Videos

DUI driver who killed Visalia woman sentenced to 19 years in prison

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The chronic criminal recently convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old woman in Visalia will spend almost two decades in prison.

Manuel Mesa learned his fate in court Thursday morning for the deadly DUI hit-and-run crash that killed Pamela Sue Fowler in 2019.

RELATED: New details emerge in 2019 DUI case that left Visalia bicyclist dead

Manuel Mesa was sentenced to 19 years and 8 months in jail.

Police say Mesa was driving drunk when he hit Fowler on her bike.

"He hit her not once but twice and then kept going, which is a clear indication of his lack of concern for others," says Assistant District Attorney Dave Alavezos.

Officials say after hitting the 61-year-old, he dragged her under his car for about 200 yards.

"This particular case was very egregious," says Alavezos.

Officials say Mesa's license was revoked at the time of the crash - and according to Assistant District Attorney Dave Alavezos, he's no stranger to law enforcement.

RELATED: Visalia DUI hit-and-run suspect has dangerous past

Court records show that in 2015, he was convicted for a misdemeanor DUI.

That same year, according to prosecutors, he stomped on a dog and then shot it. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the crime.

"He had been to prison over and over again. When you have someone with this kind of record, we always have concerns of why this guy is out on a particular time," he says.

RELATED: Visalia man killed small dog and threw it in the street, police say

Alavezos says Mesa continued committing crimes while in jail.

"He started fighting correctional officers when he was asked to do things. As a result of that, he got additional time," he says.

The DA tells me he is glad Mesa is off the streets and no longer a danger to the community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliahit and runfatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Cyclist killed in crash in northwest Fresno
New video shows deadly Fresno County DUI crash, driver apologizes
Deadly Clovis crash: New details could make DUI case even worse
75-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, CHP says
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly Fresno County DUI crash, driver apologizes
Cyclist killed in crash in northwest Fresno
Shots fired at Fresno County deputies as they chased car being stolen
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Dine and Dish: Ohana Shack
'You're selling poison': Valley families, doctors welcome ban on Juul
Fresno State professor wins his third Fulbright scholarship
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting near Fresno Pacific University
CHP investigating deadly crash at Bethel and Clarkson in Fresno County
Deadly Clovis crash: New details could make DUI case even worse
Phoenix Fire threatens homes in NorCal, evacuation warning issued
Evacuations on as fire threatens buildings in Alameda County in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News