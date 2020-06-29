Alleged DUI driver crashes into fire hydrant, Visalia jewelry store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver crashed through a fire hydrant and into a Visalia business on Sunday night, police say.Officers responded to the Rogers Jewelry store on Caldwell and Mooney, just after 9 pm. They found 27-year-old Anthony Galindo inside the truck that hit the store.The broken fire hydrant flooded nearby roads. Emergency teams spent the early morning hours cleaning the road and repairing the damage.Galindo was arrested for driving under the influence.No one was injured in the crash.