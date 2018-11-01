DUI CRASH

Visalia DUI suspect causes five crashes in seven minutes

EMBED </>More Videos

A Visalia man is in custody, after he allegedly caused multiple crashes in a matter of minutes last night, damaging property and injuring a few people in the process.

Brian T. Johnson
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia man is in custody, after he allegedly caused multiple crashes in a matter of minutes last night, damaging property and injuring a few people in the process.

Police say 72-year-old James Putnam's drunken and dangerous ride ended after his truck hit a wall behind a home.

An ABC30 Insider's video shows witnesses trying to stop a DUI driver from leaving that scene, near Ben Maddox and Ferguson.

"I just thank god I wasn't here or the kids weren't in the backyard," said Jennifer Meza, who lives in the house behind the wall.

Meza says she wasn't home when it happened, but it's unsettling.

Her kids play back here all the time, and there were plenty of other kids out trick or treating Wednesday night.

"It's sad that unfortunately it had to happen here but I'm glad that it ended here versus him still driving and hurting somebody else," Meza said.

Putnam was arrested at the Ferguson location, but before that, police say he caused five crashes in seven minutes.

He hit a motorcyclist near Ben Maddox and Main, and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Ben Maddox and Tulare.

Court records show Putnam has a previous DUI conviction in 2011.

He's facing several fresh charges now, including DUI and hit and run.

The motorcyclist was brought to a hospital with moderate injuries, but is expected to be ok.

All other injuries were described as minor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUI CRASH
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
Dos Palos man accused of hitting a man with car, released from jail
DUI driver sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for crash that killed Corcoran family of three
Kings Co. man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
More dui crash
Top Stories
New set of Highway 269 bridges will protect town of Huron from flooding
Temple Beth Israel sign vandalized in Northwest Fresno
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
Violence breaks out in France as people try to replicate horror film 'The Purge'
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Show More
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
More News