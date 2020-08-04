community

All downtown Visalia events canceled through remainder of year due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- To help prevent large gatherings of people, downtown Visalia leaders have canceled the remaining events scheduled for the rest of the year.

RELATED: Tulare County health officials tie large number of COVID-19 cases to gatherings

The Board of Downtown Visalians announced on Monday the cancellations of the Wine Walk, the Taste of Downtown, Hometown Heroes, the Candy Cane Lane Parade and the Holiday Open House.

This year would have been the 75th annual Candy Cane Lane Parade.

RELATED: Tulare County to hold drive-thru fair this September amid COVID-19

Officials say it was a difficult decision, especially when it came to holiday events. But the board said decorations will still go up and retailers and restaurants will remain open for the holidays.

