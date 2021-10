VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia fire officials are investigating what caused an underground transformer to explode on Friday morning.It happened around 10 am near Aspen and Hillsdale.Officials say the transformer blew up, knocking power out in the area.No one was injured by the explosion. Fire officials say only a nearby vehicle was damaged.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the transformer to explode. Investigators say it may have been due to the rain.Southern California Edison crews restored power to the area.